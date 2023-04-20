Mace hands Keltbray £73m package on City courthouse

Salisbury Square is designed by Eric Parry Architects. [Image: dbox]

Keltbray has started work on the sub and superstructure packages on the Salisbury Square development in the capital.

Salisbury Square, previously known as the Fleet Street Estate, comprises a new combined law courts facility and police headquarters for the Square Mile. Designed by Eric Parry Architects, it has been dubbed London’s new Justice Quarter.

Keltbray’s £73m contract award follows on from the completion of a £10m demolition and enabling works package by the firm.

The next stages include the installation of more than 500 king post piles, secant piles, contiguous piles and bearing piles, followed by the construction of a new basement slab, core base and box, as well as four new cores. The follows the formation of a reinforced concrete superstructure for the court building and a listed building soft strip using ‘cut and carve’ techniques to retain key elements of the existing heritage structure.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “The contract is a significant step forward for Keltbray in extending our service offering further along the value chain, where clients are recognising the value in our integrated approach to self-delivery.”

Completion is expected in 2026.

