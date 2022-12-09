Mace recruits former Wates chief

David Allen

David Allen’ sudden departure from Wates in July took the industry by surprise, given that he had just led the company to its highest ever annual operating profit in 2021.

As an accountant, his new job at Mace represents a return to his roots. In his early career he worked for Accenture, HSBC and Arthur Andersen before joining the construction industry in a succession of senior finance roles.

He joined Laing O’Rourke in 2004 as finance director of its European construction business. He then spent almost seven years as Crossrail’s finance director. He joined Wates as chief financial officer in January 2016 but stepped up to chief executive in April 2018 on the departure of Andrew Davies.

At Mace he replaces Andrew Beck, who took on a role as interim CFO in August this year following the resignation of Richard Bienfait.

Mace chairman and chief executive Mark Reynolds said: “David has a tremendous record of achievement in the construction sector, both leading Wates – one of the most successful UK contractors – for more than four years, as well as direct experience of the delivery of complex infrastructure projects at Crossrail.

“Over the last two years we’ve seen significant growth in our revenues and our profits, and David is exactly the person we need to continue to deliver our strategy and build on our work delivering some of the globe’s most complex and challenging infrastructure programmes.”

David Allen said: “Having spent nearly two decades working in the UK built environment sector, I’m hugely excited to be joining Mace at such an important time in the company’s journey. I’m looking forward to working with Mace’s leadership team and colleagues around the world to build on the organisation’s record of exceptional delivery.”

