Mace shuffles Consult leadership

Ceri Evans

Mace Consult has given Andy Beard has been given the new job title of managing director for infrastructure in Europe. He now heads Mace’s UK and European mobility, resilience, defence and national security consultancy teams.

Andy Beard joined Mace from Arcadis in 2022 to leading Mace’s cost and commercial service as

Joining Mace Consult in May is Ceri Evans from Bechtel, to take over from Beard as cost and commercial lead. She spent 14 years at Bechtel UK, most recently leading contracts and procurement.

Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett said: “Our infrastructure work in Europe continues to grow from strength to strength, and the creation of this role – and Andy’s appointment into it – marks a significant moment for Mace Consult as we continue to target some of the continent’s most complex and challenging projects.

“At the same time, Ceri’s appointment to lead the cost and commercial team will ensure that we’re able to build on the strong foundations Andy has left – her record of exceptional project and programme delivery is a fantastic match for our ambitious cost and commercial expertise.”

Andy Beard

