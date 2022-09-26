Mace signs Peruvian footy contract

Mace’s representative Oliver Conde (left) and Fernando Salazar, general manager of Alianza Lima, seal the deal in Lima

The contract includes the development of stadium lighting at the club’s Alejandro Villanueva stadium, the remodelling of the stadium site itself and planning for the development off a new ‘high-performance’ training centre.

The agreement was signed by general manager of Alianza Lima, Fernando Salazar, and Mace’s regional manager for Latin America Oliver Conde. Also present at the signing was Juan Pablo Vásquez, associate director of Mace Group.

Salazar said the first phase of the project will be the new lighting system which will allow Alianza Lima to play at night in the best conditions. "We are going to have first class lighting, not only for local and international matches, as required by Conmebol and Fifa, but also to use our stadium for shows and other events," he said.

Alianza Lima's infrastructure improvement master plan will have three phases: lighting system, stadium master plan and the high performance centre master plan.

Oliver Conde, Mace’s regional manager for Latin America and country manager for Peru, said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Alianza Lima and support the delivery of the vital works at Alejandro Villanueva stadium and the high performance centre which will be so important for the future of the club.

“We know Alianza Lima’s importance to millions of Peruvians and the positive role it plays in the local community and are incredibly excited to help the club grow and contribute towards its legacy. Peru is an important region for growth for Mace and this is an exciting new step in our journey.”

