Manchester consulting engineer moves into archaeology

Civic Heritage directors Ollie Cook and Katie Fletcher

Civic Heritage, a sister company to Civic Engineers and Civic Earth, is headed up by directors Ollie Cook and Katie Fletcher, who were previously based at Salford Archaeology, part of the University of Salford.

Civic Heritage will seek to deliver commercial and community-led archaeological and heritage services in the built environment, with a focus on supporting residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across the UK.

Civic Engineers was founded in 2013 by Stephen O’Malley and Julian Broster as civil, structural and transport engineering consultancy. A restructure in 2022 saw it become a subsidiary of newly formed Civic Plus Limited, with the plan of creating a group across a range of specific disciplines. Civic Earth was set up last year as a geotechnical engineering consultancy. Civic Heritage becomes the third company in the Civic group.

Cook and Fletcher will be based at Civic’s Manchester studio but will also operate across its network of UK studios in Leeds, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Ollie Cook said: “Understanding the heritage and environmental make-up of our natural and urban landscapes is key to sustainable development and it plays a crucial role in ensuring any changes to the urban fabric reflect what was there before. With our expertise in the evaluation, design and planning process, we’re well positioned to support the industry in creating healthy, climate resilient places, spaces and communities and responding to the government’s housing delivery ambitions.

“Collaboration is at the heart of positive change, and we’ve worked closely with Julian and the team at Civic Engineers for many years. We’ve been impressed by their fantastic culture and people, and Civic’s vision, values and conscience stand it apart. It’s a great home for us and we look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Civic chief executive Stephen O’Malley said: “Since the beginning, everything we have done is about having a positive impact on the environment and enabling people to lead healthier and happier lives.

“The launch of Civic Heritage is the latest step forward for Civic and aligns with our focus on offering complimentary services that respond to the needs of our clients and enable us to work collaboratively to create buildings, places and environments for communities to truly thrive. Through Civic we can take a holistic, interconnected and innovative approach in response to the rapidly changing needs of our communities, towns, cities and planet.

“Ollie and Katie bring with them a wealth of regional knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm, and we’re incredibly privileged to welcome them to the fold and support them as they grow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk