Marley buys solar panel supplier

Viridian panels are integrated intto the roof tiling rather than fitted over the top

The acquisition enables Marley to offer a single-source supply for integrated solar roof systems.

Viridian Solar was established in Cambridge in 2003 by chief executive Stuart Elmes and operations director Martin Davies.

Viridian’s Clearline Fusion PV technology is behind Marley’s own SolarTile, product line, launched in 2020. Marley SolarTile works with existing roof structures to replace roof tile sections with solar panels.

Viridian will continue to operate as a standalone entity, retaining its existing management team.

Stuart Elmes, chief executive of Viridian Solar, said: "The last 18 years have just flown by and, whilst we are proud of what we have achieved as a team, our eyes remain firmly on the future. We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues at Marley to open an exciting new chapter in the development of Viridian Solar.”

Since August 2019 Marley has been controlled by Inflexion Private Equity Partners. How much ot paid for Viridian has not been disclosed.

