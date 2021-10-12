Marley puts stock market flotation on ice

Viridian solar panels, a new business for Marley

Marley Group announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on 23rd September 2021, with the expectation of raising £75m for the business.

It now says that despite having received considerable institutional investor interest, the board and its owner, Inflexion Private Equity, have decided to postpone the flotation.

“Proceeding with an initial public offering in this period of market volatility is not in the best interests of the group and its stakeholders,” the company said.

