Marriott announces plan for 30 new European hotels

Its Courtyard by Marriott brand has announced it expects to expand its European footprint of 63 hotels by almost 50% over the next two years.

In addition to strengthening its portfolio in its established markets of Germany, France and the UK, Courtyard will open in seven other destinations including Armenia, Finland, and Iceland.

It has also recently opened a new hotel in Paris and one in Hamburg is scheduled to open in spring 2019. Courtyard Paris Gare de Lyon is a 19-storey tower with 249 guest rooms and Courtyard Hamburg City will have 276 rooms and be equipped to host a range of business and conference events.

The UK market already has seven Courtyard hotels and is slated to further expand its portfolio with the addition of five cities such as London, Glasgow and Oxford. Following the opening of Courtyard Paris Gare de Lyon, the footprint in France is expected to grow to 10 hotels with eight in Paris. The upcoming opening of Courtyard Munich Garching will be followed by a further three properties anticipated to open in Hamburg, Munich and Darmstadt.