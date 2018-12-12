Marshalls acquires brick producer

Edenhall bricks

Edenhall manufactures and sells a range of solid and perforated concrete bricks, facings and walling products as well as a variety of cast stone products. It was established in 1997 and has 10 manufacturing sites around the UK employing around 250 people. Head office is in Newport, south Wales. It generated £33m revenue and £2.8m pre-tax profit in 2017.

Edenhall managing director and current owner Andrew Cotton will remain with the business and will join Marshalls' senior management team.

Marshalls chief executive Martyn Coffey said: "Marshalls' strategy is to grow both organically and through carefully selected earnings enhancing bolt-on acquisitions with a particular focus on those parts of the market where higher levels of growth are anticipated, including new build housing, road, rail and water management. The acquisition of Edenhall represents a significant step towards achieving further growth in the new build housing market. Edenhall is a profitable business with a strong track record of quality, reliability and service, primarily targeting builders' merchants and regional and national housebuilders. The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy of expanding into adjacent building products related to new build housing."