Masterplan published for South Korean tourist spot

The design for the 470,000m2 is inspired by traditional Korean gardens.

It features three neighbourhoods, each characterised by a distinct garden concept and incorporating buildings that are embedded in the landscape.

A hotel, villas, holiday apartments, an outdoor-indoor water park resort, shopping centre, marinas and a cable-car are among the planned features.

The project is aimed at turning Gyeongdo Island into Asia’s number one marine and coastal tourism destination.

