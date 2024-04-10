McAlpine appoints defence MD

Mike Hickson

Mike Hickson, a retired army brigadier, has joined Sir Robert McAlpine from HS2 Limited, At McAlpine, he will be responsible for setting and delivering the company’s defence strategy within its infrastructure business unit.

Hickson spent 30 years in the army, seeing active service in Afghanistan and Iraq. As a brigadier, he was appointed chief logistician at Permanent Joint Headquarters Northwood before becoming director of the Royal Logistic Corps.

After the military, he joined Fluor, initially in business development for government services, before becoming logistics director. He then joined HS2 as programme director for the central section of phase one, ultimately spending the last three years as land & property director.

Tony Gates, executive managing director of infrastructure at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Mike’s career to date and specialist knowledge of the sector demonstrates he will be an invaluable asset to Sir Robert McAlpine and the right fit to build our defence business.”

Mike Hickson said: “Sir Robert McAlpine is a household name, renowned for its infrastructure work. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue that legacy and deliver world class infrastructure for defence projects.”

