McAlpine seeks Cumbrian suppliers for campus project

Cumbria’s Citadels campus is being established in Carlisle

Sir Robert McAlpine, the main contractor for the University of Cumbria’s new Citadels campus project in Carlisle, is hosting a ‘meet the buyer’ event on the morning of Tuesday 13th June to enable local suppliers and contractors to find out more opportunities on the project.

Supported by Cumbria Chamber of Commerce and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), the project team will be on hand during the event, which is being held at the Carlisle Station Hotel.

Planning permission for the new campus, which will be delivered in two phases, was granted in August 2022. It is on track to open in August 2026 and prebuild site investigations for phase one will begin later this year.

The £78m first phase includes the development of a gateway building as the main entrance to the campus and a teaching block, along with the repurposing of the existing Woolworths and Burtons buildings in the town.

Sir Robert McAlpine project manager Mark Robson said: “Given the phased nature of the project, combining elements of new build, refurbishment and works to heritage structures, there are many opportunities to take part in this exciting scheme and we would emphasise it is particularly relevant to small and medium enterprises across a variety of trades.

“As a leading contractor we work closely with our supply chain partners to develop skills and competencies, building strong relationships for the long term, and we are keen to work with small and medium enterprises aligned with our inclusive values, willing to make a positive impact on the local communities and environment.”

For further details or reserve a spot, see www.eventbrite.com

