McLaren and Arlington sign £1bn York deal

Network Rail and Homes England selected McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate as preferred developer for their brownfield scheme, York Central four months ago.

After weeks of negotiations over the details, terms have now been agreed for the 45-hectare development next to York station.

The project is expected to create 6,500 jobs, 2,500 new homes and a million square feet of shop and office space. Improvements at the National Railway Museum are also part of the scheme.

Infrastructure work is already under way, backed by £135m of government funding, with 2km of new roads being put in, along with two new bridges.

Homes England director Leon Guyett said: “This marks an important step forward for the York Central project, which will have significant impact on the local area. This is a clear example of how Homes England can use its resources and capabilities to bring together public and private sector organisations and make sustainable places possible.”

Network Rail property director Robin Dobson said: “York Central is a hugely important scheme and given its scale and significance to the region signing the development agreement is a major step forward. Infrastructure is at the centre of York Central’s success – from using our brownfield land to creating a new community delivering investment, jobs, new homes and amazing open space – all that neighbours the rail network.”

McLaren Property regional managing director Tom Gilman said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the city and a milestone moment in the delivery of York Central. We are committed and passionate about providing much needed new homes, best in class commercial space, along with substantial green space, enhanced public realm and amenities, all of which will bring significant economic benefits and local jobs.

“As York is my home city, I am genuinely thrilled to work with our partners, local stakeholders and the community on our vision to bring forward a scheme that will breathe new life and regenerate an unutilised brownfield site, connecting it to the great cathedral city of York.”

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, added: “York Central is recognised as one of the largest city centre regeneration schemes in the UK and will deliver huge benefits, not only for the people of York and its visitors, but for the wider economy. This is a landmark project and completion of the formal development agreement is another significant step forwards.

“Creating a brand-new city quarter right in the heart of York, with its own entrance to one of the UK’s best connected railway stations, is an amazing opportunity. We look forward delivering a great place worthy of its unique location and heritage.”

