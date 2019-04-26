McLaren confirmed for Barking housing

It is McLaren’s first contract for Be First since its appointment in January to the organisation’s £1bn construction framework.

The contract is for the construction of 169 affordable and shared ownership homes on a former local authority car park at Linton Road, close to Barking station. Contract value has not been disclosed.

The Linton Road development forms the first of a two-part scheme that will also see a separate contract for the demolition of Crown House, a 1960s office block, to make way for new flats rising to 29 storeys.

Pat Hayes, managing director of Be First, said: “The contract forms a vital part of our plans to build affordable homes and rejuvenate a neglected part of Barking town centre. It’s a huge project, so we are delighted to have the expertise and know-how that McLaren Construction brings to help us deliver it.”

Darren Gill, McLaren Construction’s London managing director, said: “We’re delighted to secure this important project following our appointment on the Be First framework. We recognise that the Crown House development is an important step in regenerating this part of the Barking town centre and are looking forward to delivering it.”

Be First was set up by the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham to develop 50,000 new homes across 44 development projects over the next 20 years. Its business plan includes an aim to produce a minimum of 9,700 new homes in the borough by 2023, alongside related infrastructure and local amenities.

McLaren Construction was among the seven companies selected to join Be First’s £1billion construction frameworks. McLaren, Wates and Willmott Dixon were selected for projects worth £10m and over. J Murphy & Sons, Jerram Falkus Construction, Mulalley & Co and United Living (South) were selected for projects worth up to £20m.

McLaren was named preferred bidder for Crown House at launch of the frameworks in January.

The planning application for the Linton Road-Crown House development was approved in March 2019 and is currently being considered by the mayor of London. Work is expected to start in early 2020 and be completed sometime in 2022.