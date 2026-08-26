McLaughlin & Harvey, Boskalis complete Dover revival

Reclaimed land at Dover

The £53m Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) Stage 3B project commenced in 2024 and involved the reclamation of land within the Wick Channel, Tidal Basin marinas and Granville Dock. McLaughlin & Harvey was awarded principal contractor on the project.

The scheme created 10 hectares of new port land and required the placement of nearly 900,000 cubic metres of infill material to raise the dock bed to approximately 0.5m below the level of the existing quay walls.

Work undertaken under the scope of the project included the removal of pontoons, gangways and associated equipment from within Tidal Basin and Granville Dock, together with the demolition of some of the existing quay wall structures, including the North Pier and the Ferry Jetty. New utility and road infrastructure was installed throughout the project area. This included substantial drainage works and a complex stormwater pumping station.

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