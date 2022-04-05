McLaughlin & Harvey starts work on £140m Etex plant

Burying a time capsule

The new facility, set to open next year, will double Etex’s Siniat plasterboard production capacity in Portbury, near the port of Bristol.

McLaughlin & Harvey won the £140m contract in competition with 20 other would-be suppliers. The final selection was based on the company’s approach to health & safety, environmental strategies, innovation, adoption of new, cleaner technologies and social values.

Neil Shaw, UK country manager for the Belgian plasterboard producer, said: “McLaughlin & Harvey excelled at all stages of our procurement process and fought off strong competition from other suppliers whilst facing the considerable uncertainty caused by Covid19. Since the contract was appointed, the contractor has continued to demonstrate its commitment and value as a supply chain partner for this project.”

Construction work officially began on 31st March with a breaking ground ceremony where local schoolchildren buried a time capsule.

