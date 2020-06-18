Merit wins fifth decontamination centre

Merit's factory is in Northumberland

The new facility will consolidate healthcare services provided by Steris for a number of NHS trusts such as surgical instrument sterilisation, medical device decontamination and surgical instrument repair. These services, currently delivered in various locations, will now be brought together in the new facility.

This will be the fifth decontamination facility that Merit has made for Steris in the UK since 2010.

Over 65% of the work will be undertaken at Merit’s offsite manufacturing facility in Cramlington, Northumberland before installation on site. The company will use its proprietary zero carbon design and offsite Ultra PAM (pre-assembled module) manufacturing system to build the new decontamination centre.

Merit managing director Tony Wells said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver the new Decontamination Super Centre in Chessington for Steris. Having worked closely with their team on several similar projects in recent years, we have an excellent understanding of their business needs and look forward to delivering another first class facility on time and budget.

“We will use our extensive experience and expertise in cleanroom design and manufacture to precision engineer most of the components offsite in Cramlington, then transport to Chessington for rapid installation and commissioning. This ensures consistent high quality from our controlled manufacturing environment, while also significantly reducing time to project completion.”

Steris project director Mark Brown said: “Merit has been chosen to deliver this exciting new facility after a rigorous and competitive selection process. This will be Steris’ largest UK facility and has a demanding programme to achieve completion in early 2021 to meet the needs of our customers. The approach to construction, ambitious programme, knowledge of Steris’ requirements, from experience, and competitive cost led to the award of this opportunity to Merit."

