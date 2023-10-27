MGM opens St Andrews branch

The team

St Andrews is now the 15th location for MGM Timber, which styles itself as Scotland’s largest independent specialist timber merchant.

MGM has given its St Andrews store a new layout, showing off the range on offer. This new in-store format will be rolled out across the other branches in the coming months.

Managing director Steve Galbraith said: “Our research showed that 70% of our customers believe our timber specialism is fundamental to our offering, and demonstrated that our quality, expertise, and product range are the key points of difference. Central to this is also our customer service, so we wanted to maximise this offering by ensuring all our branches provide a consistent experience with more clarity in our product ranges and improved retail displays, starting with our new location in St Andrews.

“We know that our trade customers are busy and need to be able to manage their projects efficiently, and we hope our new branch will provide just that. And in creating this optimisation, we believe members of the public visiting our stores will also find that our new retail layout creates an even better experience. This is at the heart of everything we do.”

MGM Timber (Scotland) Ltd was established in 1991 and has been part of the Donaldson Group since 2005. Its branches are in Broxburn, Clydebank, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh (Newcraighall), Edinburgh City (Lochend), Glenrothes, Grangemouth, Hamilton, Inverness, Paisley, Perth, Prestwick, Wishaw and now St Andrews.

