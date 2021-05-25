Midas builds Southampton engineering centre

Midas Construction project manager Jim Dudley (left), Science Park chief executive Robin Chave (centre) and operations manager Stuart Perry (right)

The £14m development will house the Future Towns Innovations Hub (FTIH), which is being established to promote cooperation between commercial enterprises in the region and Southampton University research laboratories.

Specialist laboratory facilities will support eco-hydraulics, electronics, transport research, aerospace, energy, unmanned systems and a number of hydraulic flumes.

Among the elements to be developed by Midas are wave force tanks and anechoic chambers.

Midas Construction regional operations manager Chris Webb said: “This is a dynamic science park with a track record of collaboration between academia and business, leading to positive and sustainable change for the better.”

The contract was awarded the Procurement Partnerships framework.

Mark Spearing, vice president of research and enterprise at the University of Southampton, said: “This is a very important investment from the university that will maximise the impact of our research related to the environmental and sustainability challenges faced by local towns and their businesses.”

Completion is scheduled for early 2022.

