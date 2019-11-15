Midas wins Watchet community scheme

Onion Collective's planned development

Midas has been appointed by the Onion Collective CIC, a local community group, to construct a three-storey building overlooking the marina in the town's East Quay. It will comprise an art gallery, community and education workshops/studios, self-catering accommodation and a café.

Planning permission was granted in July 2018 and funding is in place by the Coastal Communities Fund and others.

The scheme has been designed by architect Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio, with public realm design proposed by LT Studio Landscape Architects.

Midas Construction starts on site on 9th December 2019 and the buid is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

