Ministry insider parachuted in to chair CITB

The next chairman of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is to be a Department for Education insider rather than a senior figure from within the construction industry.

Peter Lauener becomes chair of CITB on 1st May 2018 when James Wates steps down from the role he has held for eight years. The appointment was made by apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton.

While the figurehead of the CITB is has traditionally been a construction industry leader – like James Wates, Hugh Try and Cliff Chetwood – the new man is a career civil servant from outside the construction industry. He has been described in the education press as “the busiest man in further education”.

Peter Lauener is currently interim chief executive of the Student Loans Company, a position he will continue to hold alongside his new part-time CITB post.

Before that, he was chief executive of both the Institute for Apprenticeships and the Education & Skills Funding Agency. He has also held various director roles at the Department for Education and governemnt training organisations.

Skills minister Anne Milton said: “Peter's knowledge of the skills industry, along with his experience, will help his work with the CITB to make sure that our country has the construction skills it needs.”

Mr Lauener said: “I know how committed the industry is to training and I am looking forward to working with industry leaders, together with Sarah Beale and her committed executive team at CITB to make construction an exemplar for skills development.”