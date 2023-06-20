MKM acquires five Nicholls sites

A Nicholls yard

John Nicholls Trading, founded in 1965, has 25 sites covering Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, and Dorset.

MKM has acquired five of them: in Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Rugby and the distribution centre at Long Hanborough.

MKM chief executive Kate Tinsley said: “The acquisition of these branches’ forms part of MKM’s ambitious growth strategy, enabling us to further expand our operations across the Midlands.

“We are collaborating with the existing John Nicholls staff to ensure it will be a seamless transition, allowing customers to trade with MKM straight away with existing terms.”

John Nicholls Trading executive chairman Andrew Nicholls said: “Whilst the decision to sell the sites has not been taken lightly, it allows us to focus on growing and developing our Plumbing & Heating and showroom businesses both in John Nicholls and J&B’s whilst retaining the Nicholls family name. As part of the sale, it also facilitates Phillip Nicholls’ retirement.”

“I am delighted to be spearheading a management buyout of the Plumbing & Heating division with four of our directors – Adam England, Sam Hall, Mark Walton and David Simms ensuring the continuity of the Nicholls business.”

