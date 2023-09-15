MKM opens Newcastle branch

MKM's Newcastle team

The new Newcastle branch is the company’s 121st around the country and follows a busy summer of openings for MKM that has seen new branches launch in Chichester, Eastleigh, Wakefield, Wigan and Barrow-in-Furness.

MKM Building Supplies has been owned by Bain Capital since 2017.

MKM Newcastle is a purpose-built store on Whitley Road in Longbenton.

Newcastle branch director Simon Best said: “At MKM Newcastle we are an experienced team, here to offer top quality products and best-in-class customer service. We have an amazing, hand-picked team, most of whom we have worked with in the past, who offer an unrivalled level of experience and who all share our vision for the branch’s success.”

