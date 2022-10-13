Modular builder maintains growth momentum

A Reds10 school building in Swindon

Reds10 is working across a variety of schemes for the Department for Education (DfE), the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

For the DfE, Reds10 is delivering two new school buildings under the offsite schools framework.

Havering special school (soon to be officially named) in the London Borough of Havering is a 2,100 sqm two-storey building that will accommodate 60 pupils from primary and secondary school age with social, emotional and mental health needs and communication & interaction needs. Completion is targeted for August 2023.

Pathways School in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham is a new 2,400 sqm, two-storey school building for 90 pupils. Completion here is expected in October 2023.

Both buildings will be 85% prefabricated in Reds10’s dedicated factory in Driffield, Yorkshire.

For the Ministry of Justice, following a competitive tender, Reds10 is delivering an £11m scheme to supply additional cell space at three prisons by December 2022.

For the British Army, works have started on a £11m scheme at Imjin Barracks, the first project on the Army’s single living accommodation programme. The new Imjin Barracks building, in Innsworth, Gloucester, will have 67 bed spaces within a triple-storey accommodation block. Work is expected to complete in August 2023.

Reds10 chairman Paul Ruddick said: “It is fantastic to see such strong momentum across a diverse range of government projects. At Reds10, we take pride in being at the forefront of supporting the government’s ambitions to drive wider adoption of MMC [modern methods of construction] as a way to deliver future-proof and sustainable buildings quickly and efficiently to benefit their users for years to come. Our existing work for the DfE and MoD has already demonstrated the significant value of MMC and its ability to overcome the challenges associated with traditional construction, and we look forward to completing the next wave of projects.”

Reds10 has grown threefold in the past three years, turning over £63.4m in the year to 31st March 2022 (with a pre-tax profit of £4.6m), up from £37.0m turnover the previous year and £19.5m the year before that.

