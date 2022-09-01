More Böckers for ABA Cranes

ABA's new AK 46/6000 cranes

ABA Crane Hire now has a full dozen of the German-made Böckers, which unlike most telescopic cranes are made from aluminium rather than steel, for extra lightness.

The latest arrivals in ABA’s fleet are a pair of AK 46/6000 models, which can lift their maximum rated lifting capacity of 6,000 kg out to radius of eight metres. They can lift 1,000 kg at 26 metres or 250 kg at 39 metres.

ABA’s machines are mounted on a 26-tonne Mercedes carrier with steered trailing axle for added manoeuvrability.

ABA director Adrian Baggott said: “We have not looked back since ordering our first Böcker crane 10 years ago. We continue to be impressed with the versatility of these cranes and they fit our business model perfectly. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Böcker in the years to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk