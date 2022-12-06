More Italian road work for Webuild

The project entails the executive design and construction of approximately 30 kilometres of highway and related routes. Section B2 is between Lentate sul Seveso and Cesano Maderno, and Section C is from Cesano Maderno to Milan’s A51 eastern beltway.

Webuild leads the consortium with a 70% stake, with Pizzarotti as partner. The construction of the sections is expected to generate 2,500 jobs directly and indirectly.

The project must be completed in time for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games being hosted by Milan and Cortina. It will also be a strategic development for the area by reorganising the road connections between Varese, Como, Bergamo and Milan.

Traffic flow along the A4 highway and through urban centres, including Milan’s beltway, will be eased.

So-called ‘smart’ technologies, including a diagnostic system to monitor potential weaknesses, weight loads, vibrations and temperatures, will be used to assist infrastructure maintenance and make the route ready to receive self-driving vehicles.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk