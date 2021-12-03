Morgan Sindall breaks ground on £31m apartment block in Leeds

Springwell Gardens, designed by Nick Brown Architects, under construction by Morgan Sindall

Following a four-month pre-construction service agreement, Morgan Sindall has broken ground this week on Citylife’s Springwell Gardens scheme.

The 16-storey tiered building, designed by Nick Brown Architects, will have 223 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residential apartments.

Completion is expected by the end of 2023.

Citylife managing director Gareth Morgan said: "For the last four months we have collaborated with Morgan Sindall under a pre-construction services agreement. The sector is experiencing some of the most challenging and volatile conditions in recent times but the team at Morgan Sindall Construction have worked tirelessly to make our vision a reality. We look forward to working with them on this prestigious project and cementing the relationship for our future projects."

