Morgan Sindall delivers Essex SEND school

The new facility, known as Glenwood Rise, forms part of Glenwood School and is set to welcome its first students in September. Essex County Council (ECC) appointed Morgan Sindall Construction’s Essex business to build the £6.6m project through the ECC framework.

Glenwood Rise has been designed to create a modern and accessible learning environment to support pupils with complex needs. It features five classrooms, a dining space, catering training centre, meeting room, and specialised sensory rooms.

Glenwood School’s Sixth Form was built to meet Essex’s growing demand for SEND spaces and has capacity for 40 students. In addition to the educational facilities, the project included creating vibrant landscaping, small play areas, and a car park with 109 spaces, seven EV charging spots, three accessible spots, and eight additional minibus spaces.

The new sixth form has been constructed using a SIPS frame and brickwork façade, delivering both efficiency and durability. This combination creates excellent insulation and airtightness levels while reducing energy costs and providing a comfortable learning environment.

In line with Morgan Sindall’s commitment to sustainability, Glenwood Rise has been designed to be carbon net-zero in operation, with PV panels on the roof providing renewable electricity and air source heat pumps delivering heat to the building.

The new sixth form is part of Glenwood School, a £15.4m specialist secondary school that was completed by Morgan Sindall in 2017, creating a state-of-the-art educational facility for 210 students aged 3-19-years-old with severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk