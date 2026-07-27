Morgan Sindall scores Crystal Palace approval

The project has the backing of Historic England, as well as 15 national governing sports bodies and clubs.

Originally opened in 1964, the renovation will bring the 15-hectare site up to a modern standard while showcasing its heritage and historic features. The project will see the centre’s facilities enhanced to support sports from the grassroots up to elite level while setting a new standard for inclusivity through accessible design upgrades and delivering extensive sustainability improvements to decarbonise the venue.

The work will will improve accessibility, with an enlarged gym featuring double the number of stations and new dedicated spaces for sporting clubs. A diving pool and 50m swimming pool will return to the aquatics hall, providing shallow water, 25m swimming, 50m swimming, and diving all in one space.

A new Padel centre will be created, along with 3x3 basketball courts, five-a-side football pitches and a full-size multi-sports pitch. There will also be substantial accessibility improvements across the whole site, including enhanced lighting and wayfinding and a new step-free route between the Penge and Crystal Palace sides of the park.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, ":I’m delighted that planning approval has been granted for this once-in-a-generation redevelopment of the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

“This historic and much-loved national sports facility has created so many UK sporting stars, but it needs major investment and refurbishment and I am committed to delivering this.

“We now look forward to starting the next phase of work alongside partners and the local community to create an outstanding sporting venue, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

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