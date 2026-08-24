Morgan Sindall starts work on Leconfield regeneration

The first phase will see the construction of two high-specification business units. The buildings are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The iSH Enterprise Campus is an economic regeneration initiative led by Cumberland Council with funding and support from Government through Town Deal and Levelling Up programmes, and other strategic partners including the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Sellafield Ltd.

The development of the site forms part of the wider regeneration programme being delivered across West Cumbria by iSH.

Gary McKeating, managing director of iSH, said: "We’ve spent a lot of time talking to businesses, partners and the local community about what we want to achieve here, so seeing people and machinery on site finally makes it very real.

“For me, this is about much more than buildings. It’s about creating a place where the doers, fixers and problem-solvers can come together, share ideas and grow, and where local people can connect to the jobs and opportunities that growth creates.

“This is an exciting moment for Cleator Moor and West Cumbria, and now the hard work really starts - making sure we turn this investment into something that delivers for the area for many years to come.”

The campus is intended to become a focal point for the region’s growing capabilities in robotics, advanced manufacturing, engineering and digital technologies, creating a place where businesses can collaborate, innovate and grow while connecting local people with new skills, careers and opportunities.

Euan Hutton, Sellafield Ltd CEO, said: “We’re proud to support iSH and the development of the iSH Enterprise Campus.

“This is about supporting our mission while creating lasting social and economic impact.

“We’re particularly keen for our supply chain to actively engage. My message to our supply chain is simple: engage with iSH, be part of the campus, and help us build a stronger industrial capability here in west Cumbria.”

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: “This is another important step forward for this project and is great news for Cleator Moor and the wider Cumberland economy.

“We want our area to grow and to thrive. Developments of this type support the foundation for future investment.”

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