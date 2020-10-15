Morgan Sindall to build £13m robot research lab

The planned North of England Robotics Innovation Centre

Construction work on the 22,580 square foot building is set to begin in early 2021.

Despite Brexit, the £13m project is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The new facility, on Frederick Road, will enable the university’s robotics and automation specialists to expand their work. Disciplines covered will include robotics for intelligent infrastructure, digital automation and supply chain improvement, as well as health, wellbeing and integrated care technologies.

The Robotics Innovation Centre is part of the £2.5bn Crescent masterplan, a 240-acre regeneration scheme involving the university, Salford City Council and The English Cities Fund (a joint venture of Muse Developments, Legal & General and Homes England).

Earlier this year Morgan Sindall was also signed to build a £65m teaching block for the university’s science, engineering and environmental courses, known as the SSE Building.

Shaun Jones, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in Manchester, said: “The University of Salford’s masterplan reflects a bold vision both in terms of developing a transformational future for the city and by supporting the sectors that will drive the wider country forward. We’re proud to be part of that vision through our work delivering the SEE Building and now the North of England Robotics Innovation Centre.”

Georgina Harris, director of engineering at the University of Salford, said: "We are really excited about our new North of England Robotics Innovation Centre and the opportunity to work with Morgan Sindall Construction on its development. This new centre, that is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, is to be the focus of our activities supporting local small to medium-sized enterprises in the development of their robotics and automation capabilities.

“This facility could not be more timely as companies look to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on their industries by making use of new technologies. We are delighted that Morgan Sindall Construction will be working with us to help us realise our ambitions in research, supporting our local businesses and providing opportunities for our students."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk