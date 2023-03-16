Morris Leslie places record £87m JCB order

Morris Leslie (left) with JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini

The order includes 50 JCB backhoe loaders as well as excavators, site dumpers, Loadall telehandlers and compaction equipment.

It is the biggest single deal that JCB has ever taken in the UK.

The order will be supplied by Scot JCB to Morris Leslie’s 14 nationwide depots throughout 2023.

Morris Leslie, chairman of the Perth-based company, said: “We are delighted to have agreed our largest ever order with our long-term partner JCB to support our 2023 growth plans and by the end of the year our entire JCB fleet will be operating with the latest Stage V engines.

“The backhoe loader part of the order is particularly pleasing, and we look forward to seeing ongoing growth of our JCB 3CX fleet. The backhoe continues to be hugely popular with our customers thanks to its excellent loading and excavating capabilities and the ability to travel directly to the site, cutting the need for costly transportation.”

JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini said: “This deal demonstrates confidence in the construction market and confirms that JCB has exactly the right products to meet the needs of hirers and end users.”

