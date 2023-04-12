Morris Leslie takes over Harborough Hire Centre

Harborough Hire is now Morris Leslie Plant Hire

Market Harborough becomes Morris Leslie Plant Hire’s 15th depot across the UK, from the highlands of Scotland to the south coast of England.

The purchase of Harborough Hire Centre adds more than 300 machines to Morris Leslie Plant Hire’s fleet, including excavators, dumpers, telehandlers, rollers and powered access.

Harborough Hire Centre was set up in 1987 by the husband and wife team of John & Deborah Bates. Latest accounts show £3.6m-worth of tangible fixed assets.

The sale concluded on 31st March for an undisclosed sum. The business is being rebranded as Morris Leslie but all Harborough Hire Centre staff have been retained.

Morris Leslie managing director Graham Ogilvie said: “We are delighted to have concluded the purchase of the long established and well respected hire business that has been built up and grown by John and team at Harborough Hire Centre. This strategic purchase will allow us to expand our offering in the Leicestershire and East Midlands area.

“While the name may be changing, Harborough Hire customers can be sure that they will continue to receive the same first class service from the same great team.”

