Morrison mobilises for East Calder school

The new East Calder Primary School is being delivered by Hub South East in partnership with West Lothian Council, with Galliford Try subsidiary Morrison Construction as the main contractor. This is the same team that previously built Calderwood Primary, West Calder High School and the Winchburgh Schools Campus.

The contractor has agreed a fixed price of £18.3m, with final terms agreed last week.

New facilities, designed by architect NORR, will be built alongside the existing school in Langton Road, East Calder. Once complete in 2024, pupils will move over to the new building and the current school will be demolished, except for the recently built Early Years extension.

West Lothian Council executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire said: “In a challenging and volatile construction market, agreeing a fixed price of £18.3m for the new school provides certainty for the council and the local community going forward.”

David Ewing, managing director of Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “We have a tremendous collaborative relationship built over many years with West Lothian Council and Hub South East. We are looking forward to East Calder becoming yet another fantastic school to add to the portfolio of award-winning projects we have built together, and providing the high-quality facilities that students and staff deserve.”

