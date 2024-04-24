Morton to demolish Falkirk shopping centre

Falkirk's Callendar Square shopping centre [image: Scotdrone]

Falkirk Council has appointed local contractor David Morton Demolition to demolish the former Callendar Square shopping centre and Antonine Hotel.

This contract award signals the start of a significant period of transformation for the town’s High Street.

The demolition process is expected to span 12 months, with the first major task being the removal of the link bridge connecting the shopping centre to the multi-storey car park. This work is due to begin next month (May) and conclude by mid-July.

Following the removal of the bridge, attention will turn to the comprehensive demolition of the former shopping centre, starting at the Kerse Lane/Manor Street end of the building. Demolition will progress along Callendar Riggs and onto the High Street before concluding at the Antonine Hotel.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “People have questioned whether we would ever get to this point, and credit must go to the Invest Division for making it happen. Their expertise, hard work and dedication have moved us quickly from the council’s decision to buy Callendar Square to the appointment of a contractor to demolish it. David Morton’s have a good reputation for delivery, with the company having already showcased its expertise and professionalism by safely and systematically demolishing the Municipal Buildings and former town hall.”

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services at the council, said: “The demolition of Callendar Square and the Antonine Hotel marks a significant step forward in our plans to create a high-quality arts and culture venue right at the heart of Central Scotland. It also showcases the council’s commitment and determination to revitalise the town centre. As an anchor project in our town centre masterplan, the new Falkirk Town Hall will not only provide essential civic amenities and support our regeneration and placemaking ambitions but also serve as a catalyst for inward investment that will benefit the whole area.”

The new town hall project - currently programmed for completion in November 2027 – will house a 550-seat auditorium, flexible accommodation for commercial and community use and council services. Work on the design stage of the new town hall is ongoing.

