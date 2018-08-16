Mott MacDonald wins further role at Macau Airport

The consultancy – which is already working on other projects at the airport - will be responsible for optimising the apron adjacent to the airport’s south terminal, which is being expanded to cater for continued passenger growth. The work involves delivering civil, structural, electrical and mechanical engineering, apron planning, airport systems and technical advisory services.

The new apron arrangement will cater for all required aircraft types, while its multi-centreline stands configuration will be a first for the airport. Kwai Chan, Mott MacDonald's project manager, said: "It's great to be able to introduce a new multi-centreline stands parking arrangement at MIA, which will help maximise land use."

The firm has already worked on the extension of the north terminal, which opened to passengers earlier this year and is working on the east apron optimisation project. It has also designed overlay for the airport’s single runway, which will improve its strength and cater for rapidly increasing aircraft traffic once operational. MIA handled four million passengers in the first half of 2018, up 20% from the previous year. Passenger numbers are expected to keep growing during the second half of the year.