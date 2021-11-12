Muir Homes expands its team

JP Kerr

JP Kerr has joined Muir Homes as commercial manager from a similar role at Everwarm where he worked as senior commercial manager. Prior to this, he spent five years with Robertson Partnership Homes where he started as a senior quantity surveyor and moved up to help grow the business and commercial team. He started his career at Lovell Partnership Homes, part of the Morgan Sindall Group, and worked there for 8 years.

His appointment follows the recent appointment of Derek Bertram as the new construction manager and Gordon Cunningham as technical director at Muir Homes.

The recruitment drive comes as Muir Homes continues to expand across Scotland. The company is currently active on seven sites across the country.

Muir Homes managing director Paul McKay said: “JP brings great commercial experience in the housebuilding industry and together with the recent appointment of Derek and Gordon, their diverse skill sets bolster our incredible team of people at Muir Homes. I am certain that they will all play a crucial role that will underpin the success of the company as we continue to take on new contracts across Scotland.”

Kerr said: “It is great to join a family-run housebuilder at such an exciting time for the company. I am passionate about delivering excellent service to clients and I am looking forward to working with the highly experienced team at Muir Homes to achieve great results as the business continues to expand across the central belt.”

