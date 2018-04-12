News » Over £20m » Mulalley and Wates share £55m housing refurb works » published 12 Apr 2018
Mulalley and Wates share £55m housing refurb works
Stevenage Borough Council has signed up Mulalley and Wates as its construction partners for a £55m programme of housing improvement works.
The five-year programme is expected to result in the refurbishment of approximately 530 low and medium rise blocks in Stevenage Borough Council’s housing stock.
Scope of works ranges from roofing and rewiring to doors and windows.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 12 Apr 2018 (last updated on 12 Apr 2018).