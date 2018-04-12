Takuechi Finance Takuechi Finance
Fri April 13 2018

News » Over £20m » Mulalley and Wates share £55m housing refurb works » published 12 Apr 2018

Mulalley and Wates share £55m housing refurb works

Stevenage Borough Council has signed up Mulalley and Wates as its construction partners for a £55m programme of housing improvement works.

The five-year programme is expected to result in the refurbishment of approximately 530 low and medium rise blocks in Stevenage Borough Council’s housing stock.

Scope of works ranges from roofing and rewiring to doors and windows.

 

This article was published on 12 Apr 2018 (last updated on 12 Apr 2018).

