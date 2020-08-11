Municipal work for ISG

Epping Forest council offices

ISG has been awarded a £5.6m scheme to upgrade and modernise civic buildings for Epping Forest District Council. It was the last contractor left standing after other bidders withdrew.

It also has a £1.2m contract for the fast-track fit-out of the newly constructed Q2 Sports Centre in Kings Cross for the London Borough of Camden.

The Epping civic offices job was won via the Pagabo public sector capital works framework. The Grade II listed office building, designed by architect Richard Reid, will be remodelled internally to improved facilities and workspace.

ISG will also upgrade the building’s mechanical and electrical services to reduce running costs. Listed architectural elements, including stonework and timber panelling, will also be repaired, and ISG will install new roof lights and carry out further roofing improvements.

At the Q2 Sports Centre in Kings Cross, ISG is undertaking the first phase fit-out of the new community leisure centre, providing a two-storey health and fitness suite and associated changing facilities. The 14-week programme sees the contractor transform the base structure, built by BAM, into a gym with activities rooms, changing facilities and a reception area.

ISG divisional director Daryl Hardy said: “The provision of enhanced community facilities connects both of these projects, as does the ambition to create a long-lasting positive legacy. In Epping Forest, the revitalised civic offices form the latest element of a bold regeneration masterplan for the town centre, creating improved facilities for staff and the wider community. Enhancing access to quality leisure amenities is a key aim of the Q2 Sports Centre scheme, and we have seized the opportunity to maximise the wider value of our project through active collaboration with the students at the Kings Cross Construction Skills Centre to generate a further positive community legacy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk