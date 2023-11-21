Muse grows Midlands team

Clockwise from top left to right, Maggie Grogan, Jonathan Ashcroft, Iona Macrury, Sharne Sahajpal, Basit Ali and Rachel Conway

Basit Ali has joined Muse from St Modwen as a development director, with Sharne Sahajpal joining from Harworth as a development manager. Iona MacRury has joined as marketing and communications manager and will also support Muse’s southern team. Rachel Conway will also be joining the team as office manager. All four will help drive the growth of the business in the Midlands.

Muse opened an office in Birmingham in 2022, with existing offices in Manchester, London, and Leeds. This followed its selection as development partner for the 346-acre Arden Cross regeneration project.

Muse us also Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council’s preferred development partner for the regeneration of Mell Square in Solihull Town Centre.

As part of the English Cities Fund (ECF), a partnership between Muse, Legal & General, and Homes England, Muse will also lead on the delivery of City Centre West in Wolverhampton for the City of Wolverhampton Council.

Maggie Grogan, Muse’s Midlands managing director, said: “Muse has been operating in the Midlands for 12 months. Our work in Wolverhampton and in Solihull already reflects our ambition. We want to deliver quality place-making and regeneration, which has a real impact on people’s lives.

“We are now investing in the right talent to help take key projects, and the business, forward. This includes investing in high-quality new office space so we can continue to grow.”

