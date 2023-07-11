National Highways retenders Galliford's A47 junction upgrade

The roundabout at the intersection of the A47 and the A11 is to be replaced with a grade separated junction

National Highways expects to see construction start on its A47/A11 Thickthorn junction improvement project start next spring, but it will no longer be Galliford Try doing the work.

A retendering process is being conducted for the construction element of the scheme after costs escalated last year from an initial £50m-£100m range to £161m.

The plan is to replace the roundabout at the intersection of the A47 and the A11 in Norfolk with a grade separated junction.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Galliford Try will continue to work with National Highways on the redevelopment of the A47/A11 Thickthorn junction, near Norwich, delivering a package of preconstruction works for the project. At that point the contract with Galliford Try will come to an organised and managed end with a new contractor taking over the construction element.

“National Highways would like to thank Galliford Try for their work on development phase of this project.

“While the construction contractor will be new, the plans to redevelop the junction remain the same with major work on the project expected to start – as planned – next spring."

However Galliford Try remains the main contractor for two other challenged A47 projects – the £90m widening of the Blofield to North Burlingham stretch and the £250m North Tuddenham to Easton section.

All three of these projects were granted development consent by the secretary of state last year but were then stalled by a legal challenge relating to the environmental impact assessment methodology. As we reported yesterday, the High Court has now dismissed this challenge but an appeal is being prepared so the legal arguments may not be quite finished yet.

