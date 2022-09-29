Nationwide Platforms adds more Chinese machines

Nationwide Platforms’ Dingli machinery in use at Sky Borehamwood

Nationwide Platforms’ order for 418 Dingli lifts covers seven different sizes, from 7.8-metre platform height up to the 2212DC with a working height of 22 metres. All are powered by direct electric drive AC motors.

The fleet of Nationwide Platforms, part of France’s Loxam group of companies, also has three new types of mast lift from Dingli, including the AMWP7-8100L. This is a fully electric machine, with no hydraulic oil.

Nationwide Platforms supplied the recently completed Sky Borehamwood studios project with 16 of the 2212DC battery powered scissor lifts.

