NCC wins further Bergen light rail contract

The SEK900m (£75m) contract is NCC’s 11th on the line since 2008. It covers a 1.5km stretch extending from Kronstad in the north to Kristianborg in the south. Work will include replacing existing infrastructure, establishing the design line for the Bergen Light Rail track, installing new underground infrastructure, building a new road alongside the track and realigning watercourses.

“NCC has provided a detailed description of how it is planning to implement the project, and we feel confident that NCC will deliver added value in key areas of the project,” Roger Skoglie, project manager at Bybanen Utbygging, a department of Hordaland County Council. One of these is to ensure the sustainable development of the Bergen Light Rail project.

“We are proud to have been chosen as contractor for the D14 Mindemyren project on the Bergen Light Rail line,” said NCC Infrastructure business area manager Kenneth Nilsson. “This will be NCC’s eleventh project on the light rail line since 2008 and we look forward to a close collaboration with Bybanen Utbygging.”

As part of a policy of ‘Grønnere Bybaneutvikling’ – ‘greener light rail development’ - NCC has applied for a CEEQUAL certification of the project and is aiming for a ‘very good’ rating. The project will be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

“Our organization is very familiar with Bybanen Utbygging and its projects. This knowledge has helped us to effectively describe the work process and management of the entire project, while offering a competitive price,” said Per Jonsson, division manager of NCC Infrastructure in Norway.

