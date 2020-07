Forward facing CCTV image showing position of track worker within an area of limited clearance (courtesy of Avanti West Coast)

Shortly before 4.30pm on 16th June 2020, a passenger train, travelling from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, came close to striking a track worker just north of Leighton Buzzard station.

The track worker was undertaking a vegetation survey on behalf of a contractor. No one was injured.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has undertaken a preliminary and is now preparing a safety digest based on the incident.

