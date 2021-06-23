Network Homes renewal worth £40m to Wates

Wates’ contract extension begins in November 2021 and is worth £40m.

It will see Wates Living Space continue to deliver repairs and maintenance services across London.

Wates has committed to converting all vans used on the contract to electric power by 2025.

Under the current contract, which began in 2016, Wates has already delivered more than 30,000 repairs and 400 voids each year.

Regional managing director Gary Wilkinson said: “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in partnership with Network Homes during our first five years working together. Not only have we demonstrated continued high-quality work across their properties, but we have also made a lasting impact on local people and businesses through our training, employment and volunteering initiatives.”

Network Homes director Gerry Doherty said: “Wates’ commitment to sustainability and providing a greener service sits well with our values as is the continuation of their offer of training, qualifications and support for those looking for employment.”

