Network Rail names suppliers for £4bn signals push

Removing old signals

Network Rail says that its £4bn, 10-year signalling plan “will change the face of Britain’s railway”, with new equipment improving reliability through a mixture of traditional signalling and digital control.

Six companies have been awarded contracts for the provision of conventional and digital signalling services under its train control systems framework. The framework runs from 2024 until 2034.

The framework is split into separate lots for digital and conventional signalling, with the former worth £3bn and tha latter £1bn.

The selected suppliers are:

Lot 1: Conventional signalling

Alstom

AtkinsRealis

Hitachi

Siemens

Lot 2: Digital signalling (using European train control system technology)

Alstom

AtkinsRealis and CAF

Siemens

Thales and VolkerRail

The train control systems framework replaces the previous major signalling frameworks and has been designed to bring new ways of working between Network Rail and its signalling suppliers.

Clive Berrington, Network Rail’s group commercial & procurement director, said: “Our new train control systems framework brings a positive change in approach to how we work with suppliers for the provision of signalling services. We will all be working much more collaboratively with each other and our relationships will feel like partnerships.

“Through the framework, we have grown the size of the UK signalling market with the introduction of two new suppliers. These bring increased diversity and capability, leading to better market performance. We’ve also brought improved visibility of our workbank for our partners which will enable them to invest in skills and innovation which will benefit the rail industry.

“We have set ourselves up well to deliver improved performance for passengers and freight customers, and improved value for taxpayers.”

Among the initial signalling projects set to be delivered under the framework are:

Midlands Rail Hub

Digital signalling for the TransPennine Route upgrade

Digital signalling for the TriLink programme.

