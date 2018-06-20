Network Rail seeks teams for £5bn track works tender

A contract notice has been issued in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) inviting suppliers to bid, and collaboration is key. Network Rail is looking for three consortia, each covering a different region.

The contracts cover 10 years of railway track works starting in 2019 and introduce three geographically-focused alliances between Network Rail, designers and construction suppliers.

These alliances are: North Alliance (Scotland Route); Central Alliance (London North West, London North East and East Midland routes); and South Alliance; (Anglia, South East, Wessex, Western and Wales routes). They will combine the development, design and delivery of plain line track and switches and crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works for each area. This move brings together plain line with switches & crosses, operationally and commercially, which is expected to be more efficient. This move is a key component of Network Rail’s Infrastructure Projects CP6 procurement strategy, which aims to promote collaborative arrangements with the supply chain.

Network Rail track director Steve Featherstone said: “Combining our plain line expertise with that of switches & crossings will bring huge benefits to both our route customers and the wider supply chain. The proven alliance model offers a flexible and cost effective solution with a greater focus on each route’s specific requirements and needs.”

Prospective bidders are asked to demonstrate “their commitment to delivering value through the relentless pursuit of excellence, highly innovative approaches, and a demonstrable track record of success in collaborative environments”

The procurement documents are available at: networkrail.bravosolution.co.uk