Network Rail tenders £2bn Wales & Western framework

Network Rail’s Wales & Western CP7 framework for building and civils renewals works will run for an initial five years with three optional one-year extensions.

The framework will cover the majority of the buildings and civils work, including structures, geotechnical off-track & drainage and stations & buildings.

It is divided into five lots

1 Western Structures (value: £450m)

The Western Structures portfolio will cover the ongoing maintenance & renewals programme of civil engineering assets such as bridges, tunnels, retaining walls, culverts, scour works to piers & abutments, sea defences and estuarine works.

2 Wales Structures (£450m)

The Wales Structures portfolio will cover the ongoing maintenance & renewals programme of civil engineering assets such as bridges, tunnels, retaining walls, culverts, scour works to piers & abutments, sea defences and estuarine works.

3 Western Geotechnical Off-track & Drainage (£370m)

The Western Geotechnical Off-track & Drainage portfolio will cover the ongoing maintenance & renewals programme of civil engineering assets such as embankments, cuttings, remediation, coastal & estuarial defences and earthworks drainage.

4 Wales Geotechnical Off-track & Drainage (£300m)

The Wales Geotechnical Off-track & Drainage portfolio will cover the ongoing maintenance & renewals programme of civil engineering assets such as embankments, cuttings, remediation, coastal & estuarial defences and earthworks drainage.

5 Stations & Buildings (£430m)

The Stations and Buildings portfolio for the Wales and Western region will cover the ongoing maintenance / renewals programme of assets such as canopies, buildings, depots, public / passenger / operational rooms, platform furniture & structures, station information and security systems, building services, car parks and subways.

The deadline for submissions is 20th April 2022. Further details via networkrail.bravosolution.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk