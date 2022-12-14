New Caddick MD builds his team

Left to right are Helen Drennan, David Resendez, Paul Dodsworth and Dawa Singh

Joining Paul Dodsworth in moving from Wates to Caddick is Helen Drennan, as business development director. She spent 16 years driving Wates’ regional business pipeline with a focus on construction frameworks and the public sector.

Dawa Singh joins Caddick as pre-construction director, moving from Glencar Construction where he was regional director for the north.

David Resendez joins Caddick in the new role of head of safety health environment quality (SHEQ), moving from a similar position at Sigma Retail Solutions.

All three have joined Caddick this month.

Caddick reports growth across both its Yorkshire and Northwest divisions, with projects including an £82m contract for two 16-storey build-to-rent apartment blocks at Soyo Leeds for Moda Living. Caddick is also building a £22.5m, 11-unit warehouse development at Stanley Green Trading Estate in south Manchester.

Paul Dodsworth, who joined Caddick Construction as managing director in July, said: “We’re really pleased to have secured the immensely valuable contribution of these three industry stalwarts to the future direction of Caddick. Together, their track record and expertise will prove hugely beneficial to our senior management team, not to mention our clients and their stakeholders.

“Helen, Dawa and David join us at an extremely exciting time as we continue our current growth trajectory and expand our presence in new sectors and geographies.”

Caddick recently extended its service provision following the acquisition of facade specialist Speedclad and its Speedpanel product. Operating as CCL Facades, the business enables Caddick to add the manufacturing and application of façade to its armoury. CCL Facades has already secured more than £14m of work, Caddick says, and is trading outside the group

