New CFO for Costain

Helen Willis, Costain's new chief financial officer

Costain announced last month that Tony Bickerstaff was stepping down after 14 years in the CFO role for the company.

Helen Willis was most recently chief financial officer of De La Rue, the company that prints banknotes, until January this year. Before that she worked at electronic components distributor Premier Farnell between 2014 and 2017, including as chief financial officer from 2015. She has also held senior finance roles at Pelican Rouge, AZ Electronic Materials, and HSS Hire.

Costain chairman Paul Golby said: “We are delighted to welcome Helen to the board and look forward to working with her. She has a wealth of financial experience and I am confident she will add significant value to our team.”

Helen Willis said: “I am hugely excited to be joining Costain and supporting Alex [chief executive Alex Vaughan] and his team to maximise the opportunities within the UK infrastructure market.”

